Consumer Sector Update for 08/12/2019: TSG,TSGI.TO,ROKU,CPRI

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -1.63%

MCD -1.30%

DIS -1.33%

CVS -1.06%

KO -0.32%

Consumer stocks were broadly lower, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 sinking nearly 0.5% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were down over 1.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) The Stars Group ( TSG ) fell 18% to the lowest since early 2017 on Monday after the online casino company reported a 54.9% increase in total revenue compared with year-ago levels, rising to $637.6 million but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $656 million in revenue for the April-to-June fiscal period. It also lowered its forecast for adjusted FY19 net income and revenue below analyst projections.

In other sector news:

(+) Roku ( ROKU ) rose 6.2% after Needham & Co. raised its price target on the streaming video service by $30 to $150 a share and reiterated its buy investment recommendation on the company's stock.

(-) Capri Holdings ( CPRI ) declined 5.5% to its lowest share price since January 2012 at $29.29 a share after its Versace division apologized after producing a t-shirt that identified Hong Kong and Macau as separate countries rather than China-controlled territories. Chinese actress Yang Mi also said she was quitting as Versace's brand ambassador because of the issue.