Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 08/12/2019: SYY, NSIT, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.21%

MCD: Flat

DIS: -0.56%

CVS: -0.24%

KO: -0.04%

Consumer majors were mostly lower pre-market Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Sysco ( SYY ), which was more than 3% higher after reporting adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share for the fiscal Q4 ending June 29, up from $0.94 per share in the year-ago quarter and beating the EPS consensus estimate of $1.07 from Capital IQ-polled analysts.

In other industry news:

Insight Enterprises ( NSIT ) said Monday that it plans to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2025 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers, subject to market and other conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Business , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: SYY , NSIT , WMT , MCD , DIS


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar