Consumer Sector Update for 08/12/2019: SYY, NSIT, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:
WMT: -0.21%
MCD: Flat
DIS: -0.56%
CVS: -0.24%
KO: -0.04%
Consumer majors were mostly lower pre-market Monday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) Sysco ( SYY ), which was more than 3% higher after reporting adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share for the fiscal Q4 ending June 29, up from $0.94 per share in the year-ago quarter and beating the EPS consensus estimate of $1.07 from Capital IQ-polled analysts.
In other industry news:
Insight Enterprises ( NSIT ) said Monday that it plans to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2025 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers, subject to market and other conditions.