Consumer Sector Update for 08/09/2019: FTCH, WPP, QSR, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.50%

MCD: Flat

DIS: -0.40%

CVS: -0.39%

KO: -0.19%

Most consumer giants were declining pre-bell Friday.

Early movers include:

(-) Farfetch ( FTCH ), which was slumping more than 37% after its adjusted net loss widened to $0.15 per share in Q2 from $0.05 per share a year earlier, but still a smaller loss than analysts' estimates of $0.17 loss per share in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue grew to $209.26 million from $146.69 million a year ago, also ahead of the $196.51 million estimate.

(+) WPP ( WPP ) was up more than 5% as the company posted Q2 revenue of GBP4.03 billion ($4.87 billion), which was up from last year's GBP3.94 billion.

(-) Restaurant Brands International ( QSR ) was retreating more than 4% after filing a shelf registration statement for the offering from time to time of various securities, which may include common shares, debt securities, and warrants.