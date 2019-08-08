Consumer Sector Update for 08/08/2019: VSI, KHC, MNST, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.49%

MCD: +0.06%

DIS: +1.34%

CVS: +0.65%

KO: +0.39%

Consumer majors were climbing pre-market Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Vitamin Shoppe ( VSI ), which was surging more than 40% after the specialty retailer of nutritional products said it has agreed to be acquired by Liberty Tax in an all-cash transaction valued at $208 million. Vitamin Shoppe also said it swung to a net loss of $0.15 per share from the $0.30 earnings per share in the prior year period. The CapIQ mean was for a GAAP profit of $0.02.

(-) The Kraft Heinz Company ( KHC ) was slumping by more than 13% as it booked Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.78 per diluted share, down from $0.99 per share a year ago but still above the $0.75 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Monster Beverage ( MNST ) was declining by more than 9% after the producer of energy drinks reported Q2 results that missed Wall Street expectations. EPS increased 11.9% to $0.53 for the June quarter, but trailed the $0.56 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.