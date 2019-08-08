Consumer Sector Update for 08/08/2019: KHC,CVNA,ROKU,ANGI

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks continued adding to their mid-day advance this afternoon, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing over 1.0% while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 also were ahead just over 1.7%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Kraft Heinz ( KHC ) slumped 15.6% to a record low of $26.05 a share on Thursday after the processed food conglomerate reported a 4.2% decline in Q2 sales compared with year-ago levels and missed analyst estimates. Revenue slipped to $6.41 billion from $6.69 billion last year, trailing the $6.59 billion consensus call. Non-GAAP Q2 earnings also dropped, falling to $0.78 per share from $0.99 per share but still managing to beat Street views by $0.03 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Roku ( ROKU ) rallied Thursday, climbing 22.3% to a best-ever $123.45 a share after the streaming video service reported an $0.08 per share Q2 net loss, down from $0.00 per share during the year-ago period but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.21 per share quarterly loss. Revenue grew 59.5% year-over-year to $250.1 million, also topping the $224.4 million Street view.

(+) Carvana ( CVNA ) raced 23% higher after the car e-commerce platform late Wednesday reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results. Net loss for the three months ended June 30 was $0.40 per share, expanding on a $0.37 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Q2 net sales more than doubled compared with year-ago levels, rising 108% to $986 million and also exceeding the $914.5 million analyst mean.

(-) ANGI Homeservices ( ANGI ) tumbled Thursday, sinking 32.5% to a 27-month low of $8.51 a share after corporate parent IAC/InteractiveCorp ( IAC ) said it was considering a spinoff the home-services directory company and sibling company The Match Group (MTCH). ANGI also is struggling after late Wednesday reporting a $0.01 per share Q2 profit on $343.9 million in revenue, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.02 per share and $351.19 million, respectively.