Consumer Sector Update for 08/08/2019: CVNA,ROKU,ANGI

By MT Newswires,

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks were broadly higher, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing over 0.8% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 also were ahead almost 1.7%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Carvana ( CVNA ) raced 21% higher after the car e-commerce platform late Wednesday reported better-than expected Q2 financial results. Net loss for the three months ended June 30 was $0.40 per share, expanding on a $0.37 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ concensus by $0.03 per share. Q2 net sales more than doubled compared with year-ago levels, rising 108% to $986 million and also exceeding the $914.5 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Roku ( ROKU ) rallied Thursday, climbing 22.3% to a best-ever $123.45 a share after the streaming video service reported an $0.08 per share Q2 net loss, down from $0.00 per share during the year-ago period but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.21 per share quarterly loss. Revenue grew 59.5% year-over-year to $250.1 million, also topping the $224.4 million Street view.

(-) ANGI Homeservices ( ANGI ) tumbled Thursday, sinking 32.5% to a 27-month low of $8.51 a share after corporate parent IAC/InteractiveCorp ( IAC ) said it was considering a spinoff the home-services directory company and sibling company The Match Group ( MTCH ). ANGI also is struggling after late Wednesday reporting a $0.01 per share Q2 profit on $343.9 million in revenue, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.02 per share and $351.19 million, respectively.

This article appears in: Business , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: CVNA , ROKU , ANGI , IAC , MTCH


