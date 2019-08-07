Consumer Sector Update for 08/07/2019: OSW,COKE,MTCH,STAY

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +1.15%

MCD +1.56%

DIS -4.85%

CVS +7.19%

KO +2.02%

Consumer stocks turned solidly higher Wednesday afternoon, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 1.4% while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were rising more than 0.2%, reversing an earlier decline.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) OneSpaWorld Holding Ltd ( OSW ) declined Wednesday, falling about 1%, after the onboard health and wellness chain missed Wall Street forecasts with its FY19 profit estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company is projecting net income in a range of $0.45 to $0.50 per share, lagging the Capital IQ consensus for the 12 months ending Dec. 31 by at least $0.02 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Match Group ( MTCH ) streaked to a record high on Wednesday, climbing 29% to $95.32 a share after reporting above-consensus Q2 financial results. The dating-websites company earned $0.43 per share during the three months ended June 30, slipping from a $0.45 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Revenue rose 18% over year-ago levels to $498 million, also exceeding the $489.2 million analyst mean.

(+) Coca-Cola Consolidated ( COKE ) rose 12.3% after late Tuesday reporting adjusted Q2 profit of $4.51 per share, improving on non-GAAP net income of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the single-analyst estimate expecting $1.42 per share. Net sales grew 4.4% during the three months ended June 30 over year-ago levels, climbing to $1.27 billion. Analyst projections were not available for the soft-drink distributor's revenue.

(-) Extended Stay America ( STAY ) fell to its lowest share price since February 2016, slipping to $12.50 each, after reporting lower adjusted Q2 net income and revenue compared with the year-ago period. Excluding one-time items, the long-term temporary housing company earned $0.32 per share on $323.7 million in revenue during the three months ended June 30, down from a non-GAAP profit last year of $0.35 per share on $336.5 million in revenue.