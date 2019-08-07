Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 08/07/2019: CVS, DIS, ODP, WMT, MCD, KO

Leading consumer stocks were mixed in Wednesday's pre-market trade.

Early movers include:

(+) CVS Health ( CVS ), which was over 4% higher as i t report ed Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.89, rising from adjusted EPS of $1.69 a year ago and beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 per share compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) Office Depot ( ODP ) was climbing by more than 9% as it posted a Q2 adjusted net income of $0.07 per share, up from $0.05 per share in the comparable quarter last year and exceeding the Capital IQ average estimate of $0.05 per share.

(-) Walt Disney ( DIS ) was 5% lower as its Q3 EPS from continuing operations decreased 59% to $0.79 from $1.95 in the year-ago period and less items, EPS decreased 28% to $1.35 from $1.87. The CapIQ mean was for GAAP EPS of $1.45 and normalized EPS of $1.74.

