Consumer Sector Update for 08/06/2019: SHAK,ADNT,SERV,IFF

Consumer stocks rebounded Tuesday, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 posting a nearly 1.0% gain this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were climbing slightly more than 1.4%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Shake Shack ( SHAK ) jumped more than 18% higher at one point during Tuesday trading, topping out at its best share price since May 2015 at $86.80 each, after reporting adjusted Q2 net income and sales exceeding Wall Street forecasts and prompting analysts at least three firms to raise their price targets for the restaurant chain's stock. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.27 per share on $152.7 million in sales, topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share and $1.8 million, respectively.

In other sector news:

(+) Adient plc ( ADNT ) rose more than 31% after the auto parts manufacturer reported non-GAAP net income of $0.38 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended June 30, down from a $1.45 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period but still topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share.

(+) ServiceMaster Global Holdings ( SERV ) earlier Tuesday climbed more than 15% to an all-time high of $62.70 a share at one point in the session after the maid service company reported improved Q2 financial results also exceeding Wall Street estimates and increased its FY19 revenue outlook. For the 12 months ending Dec. 31, the company is now projecting revenue between $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion, up from its prior guidance looking for $2.02 billion to $2.05 billion and narrowly topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $2.049 billion in revenue. Shares were nearly 10% higher in afternoon trading.

(-) International Flavors & Fragrances ( IFF ) dropped 15.6% to its lowest price since December 2015 at $119.18 a share after reporting an increase in Q2 revenue to $1.29 billion compared with $920 million during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus of $1.31 billion. It also lowered its FY19 outlook for non-GAAP net income of $6.15 to $6.35 per share, below the $6.38 per share analyst mean.