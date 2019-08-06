Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 08/06/2019: DF, TEN, SEAS, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.31%

MCD: +0.08%

DIS: +1.74%

CVS: +0.53%

KO: +0.25%

Top consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Dean Foods ( DF ), which was slumping by more than 29% as i t report ed a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.36 per share, compared with a profit of $0.16 in the prior-year period and a Capital IQ consensus estimate for a loss of $0.17 per share.

(+) Tenneco ( TEN ) was up more than 11% as it posted a Q2 adjusted net income of $1.20 per share compared with $1.84 per share in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were anticipating adjusted EPS of $0.93 per share.

(+) SeaWorld Entertainment ( SEAS ) was gaining over 7% in value after it reported Q2 ne t earnings per share of $0.64, compared with $0.26 during the year-ago quarter and beating the consensus forecast of $0.55 per share from a Capital IQ poll of analysts.

