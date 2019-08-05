Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 08/05/2019: TSN,BZUN,IPIC

By MT Newswires,

Consumer stocks were broadly lower, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 dropping more than 1.7% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were sinking almost 2.7%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Tyson Foods ( TSN ) rose 6.6% after the chicken processor reiterated its in-line FY19 earnings outlook despite a fiscal Q3 sales miss, projecting non-GAAP net income in a range of $5.75 to 6.10 per share and straddling the Capital IQ consensus looking for an adjusted profit of $6.04 per share for the 12 months ending Sept. 30.

In other sector news:

(-) Baozun ( BZUN ) tumbled more than 9% after Jefferies & Co Monday began analyst coverage of the Chinese ecommerce platform with a buy investment recommendation and a $49.60 price target.

(-) IPIC Entertainment ( IPIC ) plunged 65% to a worst-ever 58 cents a share after the restaurant and entertainment chain said it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and was negotiating with several creditors on a potential sale or a financial reorganization allowing the company to "emerge with a healthy balance sheet and new capital structure."

