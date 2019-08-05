Consumer Sector Update for 08/05/2019: GCI,NEWM,TSN,BZUN,IPIC

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -3.08%

MCD -1.98%

DIS -2.72%

CVS -2.24%

KO -1.02%

Consumer stocks continued to add to their prior declines this afternoon, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 dropping almost 2.4% in late trade while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were sinking more than 2.7%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Gannett Co ( GCI ) was more than 3% higher in late Monday trade after the newspaper publisher agreed to a $1.38 billion merger agreement with New Media Investment Group ( NEWM ). Under terms of the proposed deal, investors will receive $6.25 in cash and 0.5427 of a New Media share for each Gannet share they now own, valuing the target company at $12.06 a share, representing an 18.6% premium over Friday's closing price. Separately, Gannett Monday named Paul Bascobert to be its new CEO and president, effective immediately, and also reported Q2 revenue trailing Wall Street estimates.

In other sector news:

(+) Tyson Foods ( TSN ) rose 5% after reiterating its in-line FY19 earnings outlook despite a fiscal Q3 sales miss, projecting non-GAAP net income in a range of $5.75 to 6.10 per share and straddling the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted profit of $6.04 per share this year. The company Monday also acknowledged receiving a US Department of Justice subpoena in a federal probe into alleged price-fixing among chicken producers.

(-) Baozun ( BZUN ) tumbled nearly 8% after Jefferies & Co Monday began analyst coverage of the Chinese ecommerce platform with a buy investment recommendation and a $49.60 price target.

(-) IPIC Entertainment ( IPIC ) plunged 65% to a worst-ever 58 cents a share after the restaurant and entertainment chain said it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and was negotiating with several creditors on a potential sale or a financial reorganization allowing the company to "emerge with a healthy balance sheet and new capital structure."