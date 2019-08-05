Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 08/05/2019: CARS, IPIC, TSN, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

By MT Newswires,

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -1.20%

MCD: -0.72%

DIS: -1.54%

CVS: -1.10%

KO: -0.63%

Top consumer stocks were trading lower pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(-) Cars.com ( CARS ), which was tumbling nearly 33% after its earnings and revenue both missed consensus, while its strategic review ended without a bidder. The company reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.30 per diluted share, down from $0.48 per share a year ago and also below the $0.43 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) IPIC Entertainment ( IPIC ) was plunging by more than 58% to below its regular-session 52-week low after the company said it filed for bankruptcy and is negotiating with "numerous parties" to complete a "comprehensive" financial restructuring.

In other sector news:

(-) Tyson Foods ( TSN ) was slightly lower after reporting a fiscal Q3 adjusted net income of $1.47 per share, down from $1.50 per share in the comparable quarter last year but in line with the Capital IQ average view.

