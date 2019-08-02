Consumer Sector Update for 08/02/2019: NWL, QSR, RACE, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.27%

MCD: +0.35%

DIS: -0.39%

CVS: +0.05%

KO: -0.25%

Leading consumer stocks were sinking in pre-bell Friday trade.

Early movers include:

(+) Newell Brands ( NWL ), which was more than 1% higher as it posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share, down from $0.78 in the same period a year ago and topping the estimate of $0.36 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Restaurant Brands International ( QSR ) was gaining more than 1% in value after booking Q2 adjusted profit of $0.71 per share, up from $0.66 per share in the prior year period and came in higher than the $0.67 per share average Street estimate provided by Capital IQ.

(-) Ferrari ( RACE ) was down more than 1% even after reporting Q2 adjusted EPS of EUR0.96 ($1.07), up from EUR 0.84 a year ago and beating the EUR0.94 Capital IQ consensus. Net revenue rose to EUR984 million from EUR906 million, topping the EUR961.9 million average estimate from CapIQ-polled analysts.