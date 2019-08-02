Consumer Sector Update for 08/02/2019: GFF,FND,NWL,ETSY

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.17%

MCD +1.40%

DIS -0.42%

CVS +0.35%

KO +0.69%

Consumer stocks turned broadly mixed this afternoon, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 rising 0.1% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were sinking almost 0.9%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Griffon ( GFF ) was 22% higher in late Friday trading after the home and building products company reported fiscal Q3 results exceeding Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.31 per share during the three months ended June 30, up from $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year and also beating the Capital IQ by $0.04 per share. Revenue increased 11% to $575 million, surpassing the $566.8 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Floor & Decor Holdings ( FND ) raced over 20% higher on Friday after the retailer reported Q2 financial results exceeding Wall Street expectations and also raised its FY19 sales forecast. The company reported adjusted EPS of $0.34 per share for the three months ended June 27 on $520.3 million in net sales, beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share and $9.6 million, respectively.

(+) Newell Brands ( NWL ) surged Friday, climbing 13.8% in recent trading, after reporting adjusted Q2 net income topping analyst projections and increased its FY19 sales guidance above the Street view. The homewares company reported adjusted EPS of $0.45, down from $0.78 a year ago but ahead of the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.36.

(-) Etsy ( ETSY ) slid 11.5% on Friday after the e-commerce company missed Wall Street expectations with its Q2 revenue, reporting a 36.8% year-over-year increase to $181.1 million but still lagging the $183.28 million analyst mean.