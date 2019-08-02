Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 08/02/2019: FND,NWL,ETSY

By MT Newswires,

Consumer stocks were broadly lower, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling 0.1% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were sinking 1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Floor & Decor Holdings ( FND ) raced 17.5% higher on Friday after the retailer reported Q2 financial results exceeding Wall Street expectations and also raised its FY19 sales forecast. The company reported adjusted EPS of $0.34 per share for the three months ended June 27 on $520.3 million in net sales, beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share and $9.6 million, respectively.

In other sector news:

(+) Newell Brands ( NWL ) surged Friday, climbing 17.5% in recent trading, after reporting adjusted Q2 net income topping analyst projections and increased its FY19 sales guidance above the Street view. The homewares company reported adjusted EPS of $0.45, down from $0.78 a year ago but ahead of the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.36.

(-) Etsy ( ETSY ) slid 11% on Friday after the ecommerce company missed Wall Street expectations with its Q2 revenue, reporting a 36.8% year-over-year increase to $181.1 million but still lagging the $183.28 million analyst mean.

