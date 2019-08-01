Consumer Sector Update for 08/01/2019: CMPR,BOOT,HGV

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks turned mixed after stocks sold off after President Donald Trump threatened more tariffs against Chinese imports. Consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 rose 0.3% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were down 0.8% after climbing sharply earlier.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Cimpress NV ( CMPR ) rose 12% after late Wednesday reporting fiscal Q4 net income more than doubling the Capital IQ consensus for the mass customization services company and also generating better-than-expected revenue. Cimpress earned $1.09 per share during the three months ended June 30, reversing a $0.24 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and easily topping the $0.51 per share three-analyst mean. Total revenue grew to $674.7 million from $631.1 million last year and also beat the Street view looking for $657.5 million in Q4 revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Boot Barn Holdings ( BOOT ) sped 26.5% higher to a best-ever $39.59 a share after the retailer reported fiscal Q1 financial results beating Wall Street estimates and also increased its forecast for FY20 net income and same-store sales. Earnings were ahead of expectations, according to Capital IQ consensus while sales rose to $185.8 million also exceeding the $179.98 million consensus.

(-) Hilton Grand Vacations ( HGV ) dropped 15% after reporting lower Q2 net income and revenue compared with the year-ago period and trailing analyst estimates and also slashed its FY19 profit forecast. The timeshare company is projecting net income between $2.04 to $2.21 per share for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, down from its prior forecast range of $2.61 to $2.77 per share and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.69 per share GAAP profit this year.