Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 08/01/2019: CMPR,BOOT,HGV

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.26%

MCD +0.22%

DIS -0.11%

CVS -0.34%

KO -0.61%

Consumer stocks turned mixed after stocks sold off after President Donald Trump threatened more tariffs against Chinese imports. Consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 rose 0.3% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were down 0.8% after climbing sharply earlier.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Cimpress NV ( CMPR ) rose 12% after late Wednesday reporting fiscal Q4 net income more than doubling the Capital IQ consensus for the mass customization services company and also generating better-than-expected revenue. Cimpress earned $1.09 per share during the three months ended June 30, reversing a $0.24 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and easily topping the $0.51 per share three-analyst mean. Total revenue grew to $674.7 million from $631.1 million last year and also beat the Street view looking for $657.5 million in Q4 revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Boot Barn Holdings ( BOOT ) sped 26.5% higher to a best-ever $39.59 a share after the retailer reported fiscal Q1 financial results beating Wall Street estimates and also increased its forecast for FY20 net income and same-store sales. Earnings were ahead of expectations, according to Capital IQ consensus while sales rose to $185.8 million also exceeding the $179.98 million consensus.

(-) Hilton Grand Vacations ( HGV ) dropped 15% after reporting lower Q2 net income and revenue compared with the year-ago period and trailing analyst estimates and also slashed its FY19 profit forecast. The timeshare company is projecting net income between $2.04 to $2.21 per share for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, down from its prior forecast range of $2.61 to $2.77 per share and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $2.69 per share GAAP profit this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Business , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: CMPR , BOOT , HGV


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar