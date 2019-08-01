Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 08/01/2019: CLX, YUM, CROX, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.11%

MCD: +0.47%

DIS: +0.34%

CVS: -0.04%

KO: +0.04%

Consumer giants were mixed in Thursday's pre-bell trade.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Clorox ( CLX ), which was declining by more than 4% as it posted fiscal Q4 earnings of $1.88 per share, up from $1.66 a year ago and topping the $1.84 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ. Net sales sales declined to $1.63 billion from $1.69 billion a year ago and missed the $1.69 billion Street view.

(+) Yum! Brands ( YUM ) was up over 2% as it booked Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.93 per diluted share Thursday, up from $0.82 per share a year ago. That was ahead of with the average estimate of $0.82 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Crocs ( CROX ) was gaining over 12% in value after i t report ed Q2 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.59, up from $0.54 for the same period last year, and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $0.45.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Business , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: CLX , YUM , CROX , WMT , MCD


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar