Consumer Sector Update for 08/01/2019: CLX, YUM, CROX, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.11%

MCD: +0.47%

DIS: +0.34%

CVS: -0.04%

KO: +0.04%

Consumer giants were mixed in Thursday's pre-bell trade.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Clorox ( CLX ), which was declining by more than 4% as it posted fiscal Q4 earnings of $1.88 per share, up from $1.66 a year ago and topping the $1.84 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ. Net sales sales declined to $1.63 billion from $1.69 billion a year ago and missed the $1.69 billion Street view.

(+) Yum! Brands ( YUM ) was up over 2% as it booked Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.93 per diluted share Thursday, up from $0.82 per share a year ago. That was ahead of with the average estimate of $0.82 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Crocs ( CROX ) was gaining over 12% in value after i t report ed Q2 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.59, up from $0.54 for the same period last year, and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $0.45.