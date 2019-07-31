Consumer Sector Update for 07/31/2019: WKHS,GM,DAN,SMG,TAP

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -1.21%

MCD -0.68%

DIS -0.83%

CVS -0.67%

KO -1.90%

Consumer stocks lost more ground heading into Wednesday's close, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 sinking over 1.7% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were falling almost 0.8%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Workhorse Group ( WKHS ) was more than 14% higher after Vice President Mike Pence late Tuesday said the auto-parts manufacturer has secured financing to buy an idled General Motors ( GM ) car plant in Lordstown, Ohio. Workhorse declined to confirm Pense's announcement, made following an economic address in suburban Columbus, although GM previously has said it was in talks to sell the facility to Workhorse.

In other sector news:

(+) Scotts Miracle-Gro Company ( SMG ) climbed 9% after the lawn and garden products company reported above-consensus financial results for its fiscal Q3 ended June 29 and raised its FY19 earnings outlook for a second time, now expecting non-GAAP net income this year in a range of $4.35 to $4.50 per share on projected sales growth of 16% to 17%. Analysts, on average, are expecting the company to earn $4.37 per share during the 12 months ending Sept. 30 with sales increasing 13.5% over FY18 levels to $3.02 billion.

(-) Molson Coors Brewing ( TAP ) declined 5% on Wednesday after reporting Q2 financial results trailing Wall Street expectations, earning $1.52 per share during the three months ended June 30 on $2.95 billion in sales compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.65 per share profit and $3.03 billion in sales for the brewery company.

(-) Dana ( DAN ) was down nearly 13% after the auto-parts company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.87 per share, improving on a $0.74 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still falling short of the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Net sales grew to $2.31 billion from $2.05 billion last year but also lagged the $2.35 billion Street view.