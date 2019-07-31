Consumer Sector Update for 07/31/2019: DIN, FCAU, BG, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.22%

MCD: +0.26%

DIS: +0.23%

CVS: +0.39%

KO: +0.11%

Consumer giants were climbing in Wednesday's pre-bell trade.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Dine Brands Global ( DIN ), which was retreating by more than 7% after i t report ed Q2 adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.71, up from $1.03 for Q2 of 2018, but well off the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $1.84.

(+) Fiat Chrysler Automobiles ( FCAU ) was gaining over 5% in value after reporting its Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of EUR0.59 ($0.66) from EUR0.58 a year ago. This stood below the EUR0.55 Capital IQ mean.

(+) Bunge ( BG ) was up almost 3% as it released it Q2 results and booked an adjusted EPS of $1.52 that surged from $0.10 a year ago and was well ahead of the $0.33 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.