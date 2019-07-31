Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 07/31/2019: DIN, FCAU, BG, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.22%

MCD: +0.26%

DIS: +0.23%

CVS: +0.39%

KO: +0.11%

Consumer giants were climbing in Wednesday's pre-bell trade.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Dine Brands Global ( DIN ), which was retreating by more than 7% after i t report ed Q2 adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.71, up from $1.03 for Q2 of 2018, but well off the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $1.84.

(+) Fiat Chrysler Automobiles ( FCAU ) was gaining over 5% in value after reporting its Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of EUR0.59 ($0.66) from EUR0.58 a year ago. This stood below the EUR0.55 Capital IQ mean.

(+) Bunge ( BG ) was up almost 3% as it released it Q2 results and booked an adjusted EPS of $1.52 that surged from $0.10 a year ago and was well ahead of the $0.33 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Business , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: DIN , FCAU , BG , WMT , MCD


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar