Consumer Sector Update for 07/31/2019: DAN,SMG,TAP

Consumer stocks were broadly lower, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 sinking nearly 1.1% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were falling almost 0.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Dana ( DAN ) was down more than 11% after the auto-parts company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.87 per share, improving on a $0.74 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still falling short of the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Net sales grew to $2.31 billion from $2.05 billion last year but also lagged the $2.35 billion Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Scotts Miracle-Gro Company ( SMG ) climbed 11% after the lawn and garden products company reported above-consensus financial results for its fiscal Q3 ended June 29 and raised its FY19 earnings outlook for a second time, now expecting non-GAAP net income this year in a range of $4.35 to $4.50 per share on projected sales growth of 16% to 17%. Analysts, on average, are expecting the company to earn $4.37 per share during the 12 months ending Sept. 30 with sales increasing 13.5% over FY18 levels to $3.02 billion.

(-) Molson Coors Brewing ( TAP ) declined 7.3% on Wednesday after reporting Q2 financial results trailing Wall Street expectations, earning $1.52 per share during the three months ended June 30 on $2.95 billion in sales compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.65 per share profit and $3.03 billion in sales for the brewery company.