Consumer Sector Update for 07/30/2019: DORM,BERY,TREX,UA,UAA

By MT Newswires,

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.29%

MCD -1.47%

DIS -0.92%

CVS +0.32%

KO -0.56%

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing slightly more than 0.3% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were sinking almost 0.7%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Dorman Products ( DORM ) was down 12% this afternoon, paring a 19% decline earlier Tuesday, after reporting non-GAAP Q2 net income and revenue missing analyst projections and also lowering its FY19 outlook. The auto-parts manufacturer earned $0.68 per share during the three months ended June 29, excluding one-time items, down from $1.09 per share during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.13 per share non-GAAP profit. Net sales grew 7% over the same quarter last year to $254.2 million, also lagging the $263.3 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Trex ( TREX ) was over 18% higher after late Monday reporting Q2 sales and projecting Q3 revenue both topping analyst estimates. The residential building products company generated $206.5 million in sales during the three months ended June 30, roughly even with the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $4.8 million. It also sees between $205 million to $210 million in sales for its Q3 ending Sept. 30, easily exceeding the $190.4 million Street view.

(-) Under Armour (UA,UAA) dropped almost 14% on Tuesday after the athletic apparel company recorded $1.19 billion in Q2 net sales, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.20 billion in sales. It also projected FY19 net income in a range of $0.33 to $0.34 per share, falling short of the Street view looking for a $0.35 per share yearly profit.

(-) The Berry Global Group ( BERY ) fell more than 13% after the packaging company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income and net sales lagging Wall Street estimates and said it sold its Seal for Life business unit to Arsenal Capital Partners for $330 million. The company earned $0.90 per share during for the three months ended June 30 on $1.94 billion in revenue, trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.11 per share and $90 million, respectively.

