Consumer Sector Update for 07/30/2019: BYND, UA, UAA, PG, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.15%

MCD: -0.46%

DIS: -0.27%

CVS: -0.46%

Consumer giants were mostly lower in pre-bell Tuesday trade.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Beyond Meat ( BYND ), which was declining by more than 16% even after it lifted its full-year guidance amid better-than-expected results for its second-quarter, supported by rising sales volumes. The company reported revenue of $67.3 million in the three months ended June 29, up 287.2% from a year earlier and comfortably ahead of the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ for $52.7 million.

(-) Under Armour (UA, UAA) was retreating by 16% as the athletic apparel manufacturer posted a Q2 loss of $0.04 per diluted share, including a negative $0.01 impact from the company's minority interest in its Japanese licensee, still narrower than the $0.21 per-share loss in the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a slightly wider loss of $0.05 per share.

(+) Procter & Gamble ( PG ) was up more than 3% as i t report ed fiscal Q4 2019 per-share adjusted earnings of $1.10, up from $0.94 in the prior-year quarter. That was above the Capital IQ consensus estimate of $1.05.