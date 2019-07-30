Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 07/30/2019: BYND, UA, UAA, PG, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.15%

MCD: -0.46%

DIS: -0.27%

CVS: -0.46%

Consumer giants were mostly lower in pre-bell Tuesday trade.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Beyond Meat ( BYND ), which was declining by more than 16% even after it lifted its full-year guidance amid better-than-expected results for its second-quarter, supported by rising sales volumes. The company reported revenue of $67.3 million in the three months ended June 29, up 287.2% from a year earlier and comfortably ahead of the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ for $52.7 million.

(-) Under Armour (UA, UAA) was retreating by 16% as the athletic apparel manufacturer posted a Q2 loss of $0.04 per diluted share, including a negative $0.01 impact from the company's minority interest in its Japanese licensee, still narrower than the $0.21 per-share loss in the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a slightly wider loss of $0.05 per share.

(+) Procter & Gamble ( PG ) was up more than 3% as i t report ed fiscal Q4 2019 per-share adjusted earnings of $1.10, up from $0.94 in the prior-year quarter. That was above the Capital IQ consensus estimate of $1.05.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Business , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: BYND , PG , UA , UAA , WMT


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar