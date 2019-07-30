Consumer Sector Update for 07/30/2019: BERY,TREX,UA,UAA

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.17%

MCD -0.79%

DIS -0.81%

CVS +0.14%

KO -0.42%

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing 0.3% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were sinking 0.6%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) The Berry Global Group ( BERY ) fell almost 16% after the packaging company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.90 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended June 30, down from $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.11 per share. The company also generated $1.94 billion in net sales during the quarter, down 7% from its $2.07 billion in sales during the year-ago period and lagging the $2.03 billion analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Trex ( TREX ) was nearly 19% higher after late Monday reporting Q2 sales and projecting Q3 revenue both topping analyst estimates. The residential building products company generated $206.5 million in sales during the three months ended June 30, roughly even with the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $4.8 million. It also sees between $205 million to $210 million in sales for its Q3 ending Sept. 30, easily exceeding the $190.4 million Street view.

(-) Under Armour (UA,UAA) dropped 14% on Tuesday after the athletic apparel company recorded $1.19 billion in Q2 net sales, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.20 billion in sales. It also projected FY19 net income in a range of $0.33 to $0.34 per share, falling short of the Street view looking for a $0.35 per share yearly profit.