Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CTB, AMZN, UBER, IPIC, WMT, DIS, MCD, CVS, KO

Consumer heavyweights were higher in pre-bell Monday trade.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Cooper Tire & Rubber ( CTB ), which was declining by almost 13% as i t report ed Q2 earnings of $0.18 per share, down from $0.30 in the same period a year ago and missing the estimate of $0.50 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(-) Amazon.com ( AMZN ) is considering acquiring the local unit of Uber's ( UBER ) food order and delivery platform Uber Eats in India, media reported. Uber Eats is eyeing a valuation of approximately $300 million. Amazon was recently retreating, while Uber was up more than 1%.

(=) iPic Entertainment ( IPIC ) was unchanged as it disclosed in a regulatory filing that it was unable to make a $10.1 million interest payment due to the Employees' Retirement System of Alabama on July 1.

