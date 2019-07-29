Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CMG,RLH,SHOP,SHOP.TO

Consumer stocks still were broadly mixed in late trade, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.1% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were sinking almost 0.6%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Lyft ( LYFT ) was falling Monday afternoon, slipping more than 2%, after reports chief operating officer Jon McNeill was leaving the ride-sharing company. Lyft declined to comment this afternoon when contacted by CNBC. McNeill joined Lyft from Tesla ( TSLA ), where he previously was president of global sales and services for the electric vehicle manufacturer.

In other sector news:

(+) Red Lion Hotels ( RLH ) rose almost 8% on Monday after the hotel franchiser said it executed 40 hotel franchise agreements during its Q2 ended June 30, representing a 38% increase over the same period last year. The new contracts include five mid- and upscale hotels in addition to 35 select-service hotels.

(+) Chipotle Mexican Grill ( CMG ) was 3.5% higher after Goldman Sachs began coverage of the restaurant chain with a buy investment recommendation and a $1,000 price target.

(-) Shopify ( SHOP ) fell over 5% on Monday. Mackie Research Capital raised its price target on the e-commerce platform by $80 to $360 a share while reiterating its buy rating on the company's stock.

