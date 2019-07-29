Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CMG,RLH,SHOP

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.94%

MCD -0.03%

DIS +1.24%

CVS +1.62%

KO -0.22%

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing fractionally while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were sinking over 0.6%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Chipotle Mexican Grill ( CMG ) was 2.9% higher after Goldman Sachs began coverage of the restaurant chain with a buy investment recommendation and a $1,000 price target.

In other sector news:

(+) Red Lion Hotels ( RLH ) rose almost 8% on Monday after the hotel franchiser said it executed 40 hotel franchise agreements during its Q2 ended June 30, representing a 38% increase over the same period last year. The new contracts include five mid- and upscale hotels in addition to 35 select service hotels.

(-) Shopify ( SHOP ) fell 5.5% on Monday. Mackie Research Capital raised its price target on the e-commerce platform by $80 to $360 a share while reiterating its buy rating on the company's stock.