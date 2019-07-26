Consumer Sector Update for 07/26/2019: SBUX, LEA, VNE, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.15%

MCD: +1.85%

DIS: +0.33%

CVS: +0.29%

KO: +0.13%

Consumer majors were gaining pre-market Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Starbucks ( SBUX ) was rallying nearly 6% to a new record as it lifted its sales and earnings forecasts for fiscal 2019 after revenue and net income comfortably beat guidance in the third quarter due in part to a global expansion of stores. The company's revenue rose by 8.1% to $6.82 billion during the three months that ended June 30, from $6.31 billion a year ago, topping the $6.66 billion average analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) Veoneer ( VNE ) was up nearly 5% after it posted a Q2 loss of $1.39 per share, wider than the loss of $0.72 in the same period a year ago but ahead of consensus compiled by Capital IQ for $1.64 per share.

(-) Lear ( LEA ), which was more than 3% lower as it booked Q2 adjusted earnings of $3.78 per share, down from $4.95 per share in the prior-year period but higher than the $3.74 per share Street estimate.