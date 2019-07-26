Consumer Sector Update for 07/26/2019: MHK,SBUX,BWA

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.91%

MCD +0.46%

DIS +1.15%

CVS +0.87%

KO +2.21%

Consumer stocks were broadly higher, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing over 1.0% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were climbing nearly 0.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Mohawk Industries ( MHK ) slid 17% on Friday after the flooring company projected non-GAAP net income for the current quarter ending Sept. 30 trailing Wall Street estimates. The company is expecting to earn between $2.58 to $2.68 per share during Q3, excluding one-time items, lagging the Capital IQ consensus by at least $0.37 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Starbucks ( SBUX ) climbed 9% on Friday to an all-time high of $99.66 a share after the coffeehouse chain raised its outlook for FY19 earnings and sales and reported better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal Q3 ended June 30. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.78 per share on $6.8 billion in sales compared with the Capital IQ consensus projecting a non-GAAP profit of $0.73 per share on $6.66 billion in sales.

(-) BorgWarner ( BWA ) fell 2.5% after RBC Capital Markets lowered its investment rating on the auto-parts manufacturer to sector perform from outperform previously and also cut its price target on the company's shares by $3 to $41 apiece.