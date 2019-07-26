Consumer Sector Update for 07/26/2019: DECK,MHK,SBUX,BWA

Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 07/26/2019

By MT Newswires

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing over 1.0% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were climbing about 0.5%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Deckers Outdoor ( DECK ) retreated Friday, sinking over 10%, after the footwear company said it was expecting an adjusted Q2 profit and sales missing analyst estimates. It sees net income for the three months ending in September in a range of $2.15 to $2.25 per share, excluding one-time items and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by at least $0.26 per share. Sales are expected between $515 million to $525 million, also lagging the $540 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Starbucks ( SBUX ) climbed 9.5% on Friday to an all-time high of $99.66 a share after the coffeehouse chain raised its outlook for FY19 earnings and sales and reported better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal Q3 ended June 30. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.78 per share on $6.8 billion in sales compared with the Capital IQ consensus projecting a non-GAAP profit of $0.73 per share on $6.66 billion in sales.

(-) BorgWarner ( BWA ) fell over 3% after RBC Capital Markets lowered its investment rating on the auto-parts manufacturer to sector perform from outperform previously and also cut its price target on the company's shares by $3 to $41 apiece.

(-) Mohawk Industries ( MHK ) slid more than 18% on Friday after the flooring company projected non-GAAP net income for the current quarter ending Sept. 30 trailing Wall Street estimates. The company is expecting to earn between $2.58 to $2.68 per share during Q3, excluding one-time items, lagging the Capital IQ consensus by at least $0.37 per share.

