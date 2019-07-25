Consumer Sector Update for 07/25/2019: WWE,SAVE,MTH,TSLA

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.08%

MCD +0.45%

DIS +1.00%

CVS -1.20%

KO -1.47%

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in late Thursday trade, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling just over 0.1% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were dropping almost 0.6%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) World Wrestling Entertainment ( WWE ) Thursday advanced 8.5% after earning $0.11 per share during its Q2 ended June 30, excluding one-time items, matching its adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and body-slamming the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP net income of $0.02 per share for the April-to-June fiscal period.

In other sector news:

(+) Meritage ( MTH ) jumped out to a 17% gain on Thursday after the homebuilder reported Q2 net income of $1.31 per diluted share, unchanged from the year-ago period but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.28 per share. Total closing revenue fell to $864.6 million during the three months ended June 30 quarter from $877.5 million during the same quarter last year, also beating the $808 million analyst mean.

(-) Tesla ( TSLA ) was down over 13% after the electric car-maker missed Wall Street estimates with its Q2 financial results, reporting a non-GAAP $1.12 per share net loss during the three months ended June 30, improving on a $3.06 per share loss during the year-ago period and lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting a net loss of $0.40 per share. Total revenue grew to $6.35 billion from $4 billion last year but also trailed the $6.44 billion Street view.

(-) Spirit Airlines ( SAVE ) tumbled nearly 24% after late Wednesday reporting an 18.9% increase in its adjusted Q2 revenue to $1.013 billion compared with the $1.012 billion Capital IQ consensus. It also reported earnings before taxes of $148.6 million for the three months ended June 30, improving on just $15.1 million during the year-ago period and trailing the $149 million Street view.