Consumer Sector Update for 07/25/2019: TSLA, MTH, TAL, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.33%

MCD: +0.15%

DIS: +0.09%

CVS: +0.02%

KO: -0.02%

Leading consumer stocks were mostly higher pre-bell Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Tesla ( TSLA ), which was declining nearly 12% after the carmaker reported disappointing results for the second quarter. Despite record deliveries of 95,356 and record production of 87,048 vehicles, the company lost $1.12 per share versus a loss of $3.06 per share a year ago. This was, however, worse than estimates for a loss of $0.40 per share.

(+) Meritage ( MTH ) was gaining over 8% in value after it posted Q2 earnings of $1.31 per diluted share, unchanged from a year ago and higher than the Capital IQ average estimate of $1.03. Total closing revenue for the June quarter stood at $864.6 million, down from $877.5 million a year ago. The result, however, exceeded the CapIQ revenue projection of $808.0 million.

(-) TAL Education Group ( TAL ) was retreating by more than 8% amid Q1 results for fiscal 2020 that missed Street forecasts. The company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.03 per diluted ADS, down from $0.14 per ADS in the comparable quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus estimate of $0.15.