Consumer Sector Update for 07/25/2019: SAVE,MTH,TSLA

Consumer stocks were broadly lower, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling fractionally this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were dropping 0.5%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Spirit Airlines ( SAVE ) tumbled 21% after late Wednesday reporting an 18.9% increase in its adjusted Q2 revenue to $1.013 billion compared with the $1.012 billion Capital IQ consenus. It also reported earnings before taxes of $148.6 million for the three months ended June 30, improving on just $15.1 million during the year-ago period and trailing the $149 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Meritage ( MTH ) jumped out to a 16% gain on Thursday after the homebuilder reported Q2 net income of $1.31 per diluted share, unchanged from the year-ago period but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.28 per share. Total closing revenue fell to $864.6 million during the three months ended June 30 quarter from $877.5 million during the same quarter last year, also beating the $808 million analyst mean.

(-) Tesla ( TSLA ) was down over 14% after the electric car-maker missed Wall Street estimates with its Q2 financial results, reporting a non-GAAP $1.12 per share net loss during the three months ended June 30, improving on a $3.06 per share loss during the year-ago period and lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting a net loss of $0.40 per share. Total revenue grew to $6.35 billion from $4 billion last year but also trailed the $6.44 billion Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

