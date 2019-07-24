Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 07/24/2019: TUP, MPX, CMG, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.01%

MCD: -0.01%

DIS: +0.08%

CVS: -1.01%

KO: -0.04%

Top consumer stocks were mostly lower in pre-market Wednesday trade.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Tupperware Brands ( TUP ), which was slumping by more than 18% after i t report ed fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.98 per share, down from $1.09 in the comparable period a year ago and missing the estimate of $1.02 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Marine Products ( MPX ) was 16% higher as it posted Q2 earnings of $0.27 per diluted share, up from $0.26 per share a year ago and also above the $0.19 average estimate from one analyst at Capital IQ.

(+) Chipotle Mexican Grill ( CMG ) was up 3% after its adjusted EPS rose to $3.99 in Q2 from $2.87 a year earlier, easily beating analysts' estimates of $3.76 in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue increased 13.2% to $1.4 billion from a year ago, also ahead of the $1.41 billion estimate. Comparable restaurant sales rose 10.0%. The company also raised its full-year revenue outlook.

