Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 07/24/2019: SIX,CMG,IRBT

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.25%

MCD -0.63%

DIS -0.28%

CVS -0.13%

KO -0.66%

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling nearly 0.7% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead more than 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Six Flags Entertainment ( SIX ) slid almost 6% on Wednesday after the theme park chain reported a 7% increase in Q2 net income over the same quarter last year, earning $0.94 per share compared with $0.88 per share during the April-to-June period in 2018 but still missing Wall Street forecasts expecting GAAP net income of $0.98 per share and a $0.99 per share normalized profit.

In other sector news:

(+) Chipotle Mexican Grill ( CMG ) climbed over 5% after analysts at least three firms Wednesday raised their respective price targets for the restaurant chain after i t report ed better-than-expected Q2 financial results and increased its FY19 outlook. The company earned $3.99 per share, during the three months ended June 30, excluding one-time items, on $1.43 billion in net sales compared with Wall Street estimates expecting a $3.76 per share adjusted profit on $1.41 billion in sales.

(-) iRobot ( IRBT ) dropped to a 14-month low, falling almost 23% to $69.25 a share after the automated homewares company reported Q2 revenue trailing Wall Street forecasts and cut its FY19 financial outlook, citing the impact of the "ongoing US-China trade war." The company now sees its revenue this year in a range of $1.2 billion to $1.25 billion, down from its prior guidance of $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion and trailing the Capital IQ consensus of $1.28 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Business , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: SIX , CMG , IRBT


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar