Consumer Sector Update for 07/24/2019: LAD,SIX,CMG,IRBT

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in late Wednesday trading, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling over 0.7% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead more than 0.4%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Lithia Motors ( LAD ) rose over 14% to a best-ever $134.83 a share after the automobile retailer reported a 17% increase in Q2 net income over year-ago levels, rising to $2.95 per share and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.13 per share. Net sales climbed to $3.22 billion from $3.10 billion during the same quarter last year, also topping the $3.20 billion Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Chipotle Mexican Grill ( CMG ) climbed 5% after analysts at least three firms Wednesday raised their respective price targets for the restaurant chain after i t report ed better-than-expected Q2 financial results and increased its FY19 outlook. The company earned $3.99 per share, during the three months ended June 30, excluding one-time items, on $1.43 billion in net sales compared with Wall Street estimates expecting a $3.76 per share adjusted profit on $1.41 billion in sales.

(-) Six Flags Entertainment ( SIX ) slid almost 5.4% on Wednesday after the theme park chain reported a 7% increase in Q2 net income over the same quarter last year, earning $0.94 per share compared with $0.88 per share during the April-to-June period in 2018 but still missing Wall Street forecasts expecting GAAP net income of $0.98 per share and a $0.99 per share normalized profit.

(-) iRobot ( IRBT ) dropped to a 14-month low, falling almost 23% to $69.25 a share after the automated homewares company reported Q2 revenue trailing Wall Street forecasts and cut its FY19 financial outlook, citing the impact of the "ongoing US-China trade war." The company now sees its revenue this year in a range of $1.2 billion to $1.25 billion, down from its prior guidance of $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion and trailing the Capital IQ consensus of $1.28 billion.