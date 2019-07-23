Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 07/23/2019: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, EDU, HAS, KMB, HOG

Leading consumer stocks were mostly advancing in Tuesday's pre-market trading .

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( EDU ), which was 3% higher after reporting pre-market Tuesday fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share, compared with $0.55 per share in the prior-year period. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were anticipating adjusted EPS of $0.66.

(+) Hasbro ( HAS ), a toy manufacturer, rose 5% after reporting Tuesday Q2 adjusted profit of $0.78 per share, up from $0.48 per share in the prior-year period and higher than the $0.50 per share Street estimate provided by Capital IQ.

(+) Kimberly-Clark ( KMB ), a manufacturer of paper-based consumer products, saw its shares climb more than 1% after reporting Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $1.67, up from $1.59 during the year-ago quarter, and beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $1.62.

(-) Harley-Davidson ( HOG ), which edged down 0.2% after the company reported pre-market Tuesday Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.46 per share, down from $1.52 in Q2 2018 but higher than adjusted EPS average estimate of $1.39 from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

