Consumer Sector Update for 07/23/2019: PII,LW,HAS,REAL

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.52%

MCD -0.53%

DIS +0.13%

CVS +1.32%

KO +6.43%

Consumer stocks were ending mostly higher, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing almost 0.9% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were 0.5% higher, turning around an earlier decline.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Polaris Industries ( PII ) rose over 11% after the recreational vehicles company Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1.73 per share, slipping from its $1.77 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period but still topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.07 per share. Net sales increased 18.6% year over year to $1.779 billion, also narrowly beating the $1.777 billion Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Hasbro ( HAS ) climbed 10% after the toy-maker Tuesday reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.78 per share, up from $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.28 per share. Net sales rose to $984.5 million from $904.5 million last year, also exceeding the $958.9 million analyst mean.

(+) The RealReal ( REAL ) was fractionally higher this afternoon. KeyBank began analyst coverage of the online marketplace for consigned luxury goods with an overweight investment recommendation and a $31 price target.

(-) Lamb Weston Holdings ( LW ) retreated Tuesday, sinking 5.5%. The frozen potatoes company earned $0.74 per share during its fiscal Q4 ended May 26, excluding one-time items, up from $0.65 during the same period last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Net sales rose to $1 billion from $918.2 million last year, also topping the $972.5 million Street view.