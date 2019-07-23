Consumer Sector Update for 07/23/2019: LW,HAS,REAL

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.94%

MCD -0.87%

DIS -0.15%

CVS +1.14%

KO +5.80%

Consumer stocks were higher, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing 0.5% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead about 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Lamb Weston Holdings ( LW ) retreated Tuesday, sinking 5.6%. The frozen potatoes company earned $0.74 per share during its fiscal Q4 ended May 26, excluding one-time items, up from $0.65 during the same period last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Net sales rose to $1 billion from $918.2 million last year, also topping the $972.5 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Hasbro ( HAS ) climbed almost 9% after the toy-maker Tuesday reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.78 per share, up from $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.28 per share. Net sales rose to $984.5 million from $904.5 million last year, also exceeding the $958.9 million analyst mean.

(+) The RealReal ( REAL ) was fractionally higher this afternoon. KeyBank began analyst coverage of the online marketplace for consigned luxury goods with an overweight investment recommendation and a $31 price target.