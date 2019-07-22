Consumer Sector Update for 07/22/2019: NAKD,SKIS,MTN,LK,BC

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -1.27%

MCD +0.45%

DIS +0.71%

CVS -0.88%

KO -0.25%

Consumer stocks were finishing broadly mixed this afternoon, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling almost 0.6% while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead less than 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Naked Brand Group ( NAKD ) tumbled almost 38% to a record low of 9 cents a share after Monday pricing a nearly $1.6 million private placement of 15.75 million shares with institutional investors at 10 cents apiece, representing a 28.6% discount to Friday's closing price. The apparel company also agreed to issue 25.19 million of its shares, also valued at 10 cents each, in exhange for its suppliers cancelling its trade payables as well as lowering the exercise price of around 2.8 million warrants to buy an additional share of common stock from $1.50 to $3.75 to 10 cents a share.

In other sector news:

(+) Peak Resorts ( SKIS ) raced 113% higher on Monday after the winter sports chain agreed to a $264 million buyout offer from rival Vail Resorts ( MTN ). Under terms of the proposed transaction, Vail will pay $11 in cash for each Peak share, representing a 116% premium over Friday's closing price. The deal is expected to close in the fall, subject to certain conditions.

(+) Luckin Coffee ( LK ) was 6% higher after the Chinese coffee house chain said it was starting a joint venture with Kuwait Food Americana to launch a retail coffee business in the greater Middle East and in India.

(-) Brunswick ( BC ) dropped more than 5% after JPMorgan lowered its investment rating on the marine recreational products company to neutral from its prior overweight call.