Consumer Sector Update for 07/22/2019: LK,SKIS,BC

Consumer stocks were mixed this afternoon, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling almost 0.4% while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead less than 0.1%.
Among consumer stocks moving on news:
(+) Luckin Coffee ( LK ) was 7% higher after the Chinese coffee house chain said it was starting a joint venture with Kuwait Food Americana to launch a retail coffee business in the greater Middle East and in India.
In other sector news:
(+) Peak Resorts ( SKIS ) raced 113% higher on Monday after the winter sports chain agreed to a $264 million buyout offer from rival Vail Resorts ( MTN ). Under terms of the proposed transaction, Vail will pay $11 in cash for each Peak share, representing a 116% premium over Friday's closing price. The deal is expected to close in the fall, subject to certain conditions.
(-) Brunswick ( BC ) dropped 4.9% after JPMorgan lowered its investment rating on the marine recreational products company to neutral from its prior overweight call.