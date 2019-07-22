Consumer Sector Update for 07/22/2019: LK,SKIS,BC

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.41%

MCD +0.33%

DIS +0.76%

CVS -0.97%

KO -0.07%

Consumer stocks were mixed this afternoon, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling almost 0.4% while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead less than 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Luckin Coffee ( LK ) was 7% higher after the Chinese coffee house chain said it was starting a joint venture with Kuwait Food Americana to launch a retail coffee business in the greater Middle East and in India.

In other sector news:

(+) Peak Resorts ( SKIS ) raced 113% higher on Monday after the winter sports chain agreed to a $264 million buyout offer from rival Vail Resorts ( MTN ). Under terms of the proposed transaction, Vail will pay $11 in cash for each Peak share, representing a 116% premium over Friday's closing price. The deal is expected to close in the fall, subject to certain conditions.

(-) Brunswick ( BC ) dropped 4.9% after JPMorgan lowered its investment rating on the marine recreational products company to neutral from its prior overweight call.