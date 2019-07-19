Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 07/19/2019: SKX,RRGB,YGYI

By MT Newswires

Consumer stocks were mixed, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 slipping fractionally while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were about 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Skechers USA ( SKX ) climbed 12.5% on Friday after the footwear company reported a 69% increase in Q2 attributable net income over the same April-to-June quarter to $0.49 per share and an 11% rise in net sales to $1.26 billion, exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.33 per share non-GAAP profit on $1.22 billion in revenue. It also projected Q3 financial results topping Street views.

In other sector news:

(+) Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( RRGB ) was hanging on to a nearly 12% gain after the restaurant chain late Thursday confirmed receiving an unsolicited about $520 million buyout offer from Vintage Capital Management. Under terms of the conditional bid, the private-equity firm would pay $40 in cash for each Red Robin share, representing a 30.7% premium over Thursday's closing price.

(=) Youngevity International ( YGYI ) was unchanged after Friday saying its recently acquired Khrysos Industries commercial hemp company has secured a one-year contract to supply water-soluble cannabidiol isolate to an unidentified client. Product shipments are expected to begin in August, Youngevity said, adding the deal is seen boosting its revenue by as much as $19 million over the next year for the health and nutrition products company.

