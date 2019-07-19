Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 07/19/2019: RRGB, GCI, NEWM, BUD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumers Stocks:

WMT: Flat

MCD: +0.27%

DIS: +0.25%

CVS: +0.36%

KO: -0.06%

Consumer giants were mixed pre-bell Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( RRGB ), which was up more than 13% after it confirmed that it has received an unsolicited conditional takeover bid from Vintage Capital Management, which is offering to acquire all outstanding Red Robin common shares for $40 in cash apiece.

(+) Gannett ( GCI ) was gaining more than 11% in value amid media reports that Publisher GateHouse Media, the holding company for New Media Investment Group ( NEWM ), is in advanced talks to acquire the company.

(+) Anheuser-Busch InBev ( BUD ) was rallying by more than 5% after it agreed to sell its Australian subsidiary to Japan's Asahi Group Holdings for AUD16 billion ($11.3 billion).

