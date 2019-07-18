Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2019: NFLX, EBAY, PM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: Flat

MCD: Flat

DIS: -0.01%

CVS: +0.10%

KO: -0.02%

Leading consumer stocks were mostly lower pre-market Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Netflix ( NFLX ), which was down more than 10% after posting a decline in its earnings per share and a sharp drop in paid net memberships additions at the end of the period. The company generated $4.92 billion in revenue in the period ended June 30 compared with $3.91 billion in the corresponding quarter of the prior year. This was just shy of the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ for $4.93 billion.

(+) eBay ( EBAY ) was advancing by over 5% after it raised its full-year earnings guidance for the second quarter in a row late as i t report ed second-quarter results that topped the market's expectations. The company's net revenue rose to $2.69 billion during the three months that ended June 30, from $2.64 billion a year ago, comfortably beating the $2.67 billion average analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) Philip Morris ( PM ) was up more than 3% as it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.46 per share, up from $1.41 in the same period a year ago and topping the estimate of $1.33 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

This article appears in: Business , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: NFLX , EBAY , PM , WMT , MCD


