Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2019: GPC,EBAY,NFLX

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.45%

MCD +0.45%

DIS -1.50%

CVS -0.10%

KO -0.21%

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.6% Thursday afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were falling almost 0.6%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Genuine Parts Co. ( GPC ) declined Thursday, slipping more than 0.4%, after the auto parts distributor reported earnings of $1.57 per share during its Q2 ended June 30, excluding one-time items, on $4.9 billion in sales. Analysts, on average, had been expecting adjusted Q2 net income of $1.65 per share on $5 million in sales.

In other sector news:

(+) eBay ( EBAY ) was 0.4% higher after the online auction house raised its FY19 profit forecast for the second quarter in a row after reporting above-consensus Q2 financial results. It earned $0.68 per share, excluding one-time items, on $2.69 billion in revenue during the three months ended June 30 compared with the analyst mean expecting non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.62 per share on $2.67 billion in revenue.

(-) Netflix ( NFLX ) fell 11% on Thursday after the streaming video service reported a 29.4% decline in Q2 net income compared with the year-ago period, dropping to $0.60 per share from $0.85 per share last year. Net additions grew by 2.7 million during the June quarter, trailing its 9.6 million additions during the previous quarter and lagging the company's outlook expecting 5 million net additions.