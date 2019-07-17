Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2019: NUS, YTRA, EBIX, HTHT, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.21%

MCD: Flat

DIS: +0.10%

CVS: +0.82%

KO: +0.02%

Consumer heavyweights were mostly trading higher pre-bell Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Nu Skin Enterprises ( NUS ), which was retreating more than 21% after saying it now expects Q2 revenue between $622 and $623 million and earnings per share of $0.82 to $0.84 on weakness in China. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.94 on revenue of $672.27 million for the quarter. Its Q2 results are due on Aug. 6.

(+) Yatra Online ( YTRA ) was gaining more than 17% in value after it agreed to be acquired by software firm Ebix, Inc. ( EBIX ) in a deal with an enterprise value of $337.8 million. Ebix, meanwhile, was recently declining by more than 1%.

(-) China Lodging Group ( HTHT ) was declining more than 5% after reporting preliminary results for the hotel operation in the second quarter ended June 30. Blended occupancy rate fell 270 basis points year over year to 86.9% while blended average daily room rate gained 4.4% to CNY236 ($34.31). Blended revenue per available room increassed 1.3% to RMB206.