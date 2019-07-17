Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2019: HYRE,FRAN,NUS

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.20%

MCD -0.01%

DIS -0.94%

CVS -1.71%

KO -0.14%

Consumer stocks were falling in recent trade, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 dropping almost 0.3% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were down more than 0.6%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) HyreCar ( HYRE ) fell 10% after the car-sharing marketplace late Tuesday disclosed plans for a public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock. The company also will provide the sole book-running manager with a 30-day option to buy up to 525,000 additional shares to cover potential over-allotments, according to the preliminary prospectus.

In other sector news:

(+) Fransesca's Holding Corp ( FRAN ) was 19% higher this afternoon, easing from a 59% gain soon after Wedneday's opening bell, after a new regulatory filing showed funds affiliated with Cross River Capital Management recently purchased 586,000 of the apparel retailer's shares, paying slightly more than $6.53 million. Managing partner Richard Murphy also bought an additional 12,164 shares, boosting the private equity fund's total stake to 20.3%.

(-) Nu Skin Enterprises ( NUS ) dropped 16% after the personal care products company late Tuesday said it expects Q2 net income between $0.82 to $0.84 per share on revenue in a range of $622 million to $623 million, citing weakness in China. Analysts, on average, are looking for a $0.94 per share profit on $672.27 million in revenue.