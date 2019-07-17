Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2019: AMZN,HYRE,FRAN,NUS

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.10%

MCD +0.04%

DIS -0.98%

CVS -1.99%

KO +0.08%

Consumer stocks turned mixed in late Wednesday trade, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing less than 0.1% this afternoon, reversing an early decline, while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were sinking almost 0.8.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

In other sector news:

(-) Amazon.com ( AMZN ) was fractionally lower Wednesday afternoon, giving back a small morning gain that followed the e-commerce giant saying its yearly Prime Day event this week generated more sales than its most recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday events combined. The company did not provide an exact dollar amount for the two-day sale, although CEO Jeff Bezos said members "bought more than $2 billion of products from independent small and medium-sized businesses."

In other sector news:

(+) Fransesca's Holding Corp ( FRAN ) was more than 10% higher this afternoon, easing from a 59% gain soon after Wednesday's opening bell, after a new regulatory filing showed funds affiliated with Cross River Capital Management recently purchased 586,000 of the apparel retailer's shares, paying slightly more than $6.53 million. Managing partner Richard Murphy also bought an additional 12,164 shares, boosting the private equity fund's total stake to 20.3%.

(-) HyreCar ( HYRE ) fell over 13% after the car-sharing marketplace late Tuesday disclosed plans for a public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock. The company also will provide the sole book-running manager with a 30-day option to buy up to 525,000 additional shares to cover potential over-allotments, according to the preliminary prospectus.

(-) Nu Skin Enterprises ( NUS ) dropped almost 15% after the personal care products company late Tuesday said it expects Q2 net income between $0.82 to $0.84 per share on revenue in a range of $622 million to $623 million, citing weakness in China. Analysts, on average, are looking for a $0.94 per share profit on $672.27 million in revenue.