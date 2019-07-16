Consumer Sector Update for 07/16/2019: SPAR,APRN,BYND,DPZ

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks were narrowly mixed, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing fractionally, while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were slipping over 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Spartan Motors ( SPAR ) was racing about 15% higher this afternoon, easing from a more than 20% advance soon after Tuesday's opening bell, after saying its Utilimaster subsidiary has received an order for at least 2,237 of its walk-in vans to an unnamed North American e-commerce and fulfillment firm. Prior to this expansion order, Utilimaster exclusively produced cargo van upfit orders for the customer. Financial details were not disclosed.

In other sector news:

(+) Blue Apron Holdings ( APRN ) soared Tuesday, rising 66%, after the food and recipe home-delivery service announced plans to include plant-based proteins from Beyond Meat ( BYND ) in its meals beginning in August. The first recipes will feature Beyond Meat's four-ounce Beyond Burger patty with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and garlic green beans during the week of August 19 and Beyond Burgers with jalapeno and goat cheese and corn on the cob the following week. Financial terms were not disclosed.

(-) Domino's Pizza ( DPZ ) slid 7.7% after the delivery chain Tuesday reported an 4% increase in total Q2 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $811.6 million during the three months ended June 16 from $779.4 million last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $834.9 million in revenue.