Quantcast

Consumer Sector Update for 07/16/2019: SPAR,APRN,BYND,DPZ

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.16%

MCD -0.38%

DIS -0.44%

CVS -0.02%

KO -0.10%

Consumer stocks were narrowly mixed, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing fractionally, while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were slipping over 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Spartan Motors ( SPAR ) was racing about 15% higher this afternoon, easing from a more than 20% advance soon after Tuesday's opening bell, after saying its Utilimaster subsidiary has received an order for at least 2,237 of its walk-in vans to an unnamed North American e-commerce and fulfillment firm. Prior to this expansion order, Utilimaster exclusively produced cargo van upfit orders for the customer. Financial details were not disclosed.

In other sector news:

(+) Blue Apron Holdings ( APRN ) soared Tuesday, rising 66%, after the food and recipe home-delivery service announced plans to include plant-based proteins from Beyond Meat ( BYND ) in its meals beginning in August. The first recipes will feature Beyond Meat's four-ounce Beyond Burger patty with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and garlic green beans during the week of August 19 and Beyond Burgers with jalapeno and goat cheese and corn on the cob the following week. Financial terms were not disclosed.

(-) Domino's Pizza ( DPZ ) slid 7.7% after the delivery chain Tuesday reported an 4% increase in total Q2 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $811.6 million during the three months ended June 16 from $779.4 million last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $834.9 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Business , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: SPAR , APRN , BYND , DPZ


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar