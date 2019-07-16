Consumer Sector Update for 07/16/2019: DPZ, PSO, TSLA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.38%

MCD: +0.04%

DIS: -0.13%

CVS: Flat

KO: -0.1%

Leading consumer stocks were mixed in pre-market trading Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Domino's Pizza ( DPZ ), which was declining by more than 6% as the company posted fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.19 per share, up from $1.84 in the comparable period a year ago and topping the estimate of $2.03 from analysts polled by Capital IQ. Revenue for the quarter missed Street estimates.

In other sector news:

(+) Pearson ( PSO ) is launching US college textbooks in digital form in a move to appeal to the "Spotify generation" to boost sales starting in 2020, Reuters reported. Pearson was recently up more than 2%.

(-) Tesla ( TSLA ) has reduced the price of its mass-market Model 3 and discontinued the standard-range variants of its Model X and Model S from its product lineup, according to published reports. Tesla was more than 1% lower after the news.